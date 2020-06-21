Albert Michael Terpening, Jr.
Milton - Albert Michael Terpening, Jr, 77, passed away on June 19, 2020 with his wife of 55 years by his side. He was born on July 23, 1942 to Albert and Catherine (Norton) Terpening in Poughkeepsie, NY.
After high school, Al enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at the Strategic Air Command base in Homestead, Florida and served as a military policeman during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
On July 3, 1964 he married Dianne Edwards who survives him, as do his two sons Scott (Hope) and Lance Terpening; and his four grandsons, Matthew (Meghan) Passineau, Tyler, Chance (Taylor), and Ryan Terpening. Three greatgrandsons followed: Declan, Jaden and Liam, and this past March the Terpening family welcomed great-granddaughter, Fiona. He is also survived by sister-in-law and brother-in-law Nancy and Les Gedney of Rockport, Maine; sister-in-law Kim Fitzpatrick of Hayward, Wisconsin; nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, brother Mike ( Linda) of Wappingers Falls, and sisters Judi and Fran of Florida.
Al joined IBM in 1965 and retired after 28 years in 1993, launching his second career as an accomplished househusband. Al was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was an avid sportsfan, but the joy of his life was watching his sons and grandsons excel at baseball, basketball, BMX, cross country, soccer and track.
There will be no calling hours.
If you wish, you can make a donation in Al's memory to the charity of your choice.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc. (845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.