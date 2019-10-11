Services
Marlboro - Albert DeMarco Sr., entered into rest on October 10, 2019 at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh, NY, the same city in which he was born and raised. He was 91 years old. He was the son of the late Dominick and Margaret DeMarco. In 1951 he married his late wife of 62 years, Carmela DeMarco for whom he greatly missed over the past five years.

Al did a short duty in the US Navy. He retired from IBM after a long and successful career. He also did part time work as a tax preparer. He was a member of the Italian Center in Poughkeepsie. Big Al was a strong and quiet man who was extremely devoted to his family. He was known for his love of sweets and video poker.

He is survived by his children Albert Jr. and Francine, grandchildren Albert III, Christina and Sabrina and a great grandson Logan. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by an infant son, Thomas as well as his brothers Eugene, Joseph and Frank.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 14th, 10:30 am at St. Mary's Church in Marlboro, NY.

Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Marlboro, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .

Arrangements are under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home Inc., 38 Main St. Highland, NY 12528

To send the family an online condolence or sympathy card, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
