Alberta A. Antonio
Beacon - Alberta A. Antonio, a lifelong resident of Beacon, entered into rest on November 26, 2020 at the Fishkill Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was 88 years old.
Alberta was born on June 24, 1932 in Beacon, the daughter of the late Alfred and Susanna Nichols Taylor. On May 27, 1961 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Fishkill Alberta married Joseph J. Antonio, Sr. Joseph predeceased her in 2017. She was a longtime member of the Trinity Episcopal Church in Fishkill. Alberta had retired from Chemprene in Beacon.
Alberta is survived by her children, Annette Antonio, Christine Hajba and Joseph Antonio, Jr. and his wife, Sue; her grandchildren, Jennifer Shebanie, Donald Presutti, Ashley Finnigan, Adam Hajba, Joseph Antonio, III and Kaitlyn Antonio; her sister, Janet Dyson; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Alberta was predeceased by her siblings, Albert, Robert, Ruth, Florence, Amelia, Catherine, Susanna and Patricia; her son-in-law, Josef Hajba.
Family and friends will gather on Monday, November 30 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman Street, Beacon. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 1 at 11 a.m. at Fishkill Rural Cemetery, 801 Route 9, Fishkill.
Memorial donations in memory of Alberta may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.