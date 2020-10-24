1/
Alberta "Birdie" Roe
1917 - 2020
Alberta "Birdie" Roe

SALT POINT - Alberta "Birdie" Roe, 103 of Salt Point, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Northern Dutchess Hospital.

Born in Pine Plains, NY on February 1, 1917, she was the daughter of Howard and Julia Sutherland Clum. On June 24, 1939 she married Harold Roe. Mr. Roe predeceased her on January 24, 1994.

Birdie is survived by her grandson Glenn Daley and his wife Cindy of Salt Point; her granddaughter, Tammy Heotzler and her husband Ralph of Port Orange, Fl; her great granddaughter, Tara Damron and her husband Jeremiah of Salt Point; her great-great grandson, Bradyn Damron of Salt Point and numerous nieces and nephews She was predeceased by her daughter Nancy Daley and her husband Robert "Turk" Daley; and her brothers and sisters, George Clum, Henry Clum, Hazel Parks, Dorothy Burnett, Doris Toal and Madeline Marshall.

Graveside funeral services will be private in Salt Point Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, Pleasant Valley.




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
