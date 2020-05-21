|
|
Alejandrino "Alex" "Chicurro" Gutierrez
Poughkeepsie - Alejandrino "Alex" or "Chicurro" Gutierrez, son of Alejandrino Cornelius Gutierrez-Antonio and the late Petrona Jimenez-Correño was born on May 1st, 1964 in San Sebastian Teitipac, Tlacolula Oaxaca, Mexico. Alejandrino would move to Mexico City with his family where he would attend school until his teenage years. During this time, Alejandrino discovered his love for music and began learning to play multiple instruments, including the Keyboard, which was his preferred instrument. Alejandrino would live in Mexico until 1988, when he migrated to the United States and settled in Dutchess County New York.
In December of 1991, he met his future wife, Darleen Sherman, then in the summer of the following year he had his first of three children. His last child, Precious Angel Gutierrez, passed away prematurely on March 27th 2001. She left this world with unconditional love from her father and mother.
Darleen and Alejandrino were married on December 14, 1996, and remained married until his passing. Alejandrino for many years worked in blacktop, masonry, stone wall, landscaping and took pride in his work. He would joke with his friends and family, who also took up blacktop work, that he was the first of them to work in this field, crowning himself the first blacktopper of his family. Alejandrino would start multiple bands, had his own business of masonry work and, when he had free time, spent it with his friends and family. Regardless of what he was doing, he was always the life of the room trying to make people smile and laugh along the way. He was known as the prankster of the family, always looking for his next laugh. In other words, he counted his moments not by minutes, but by the laughter he had with his loved ones.
His beautiful life will always be cherished by those who knew him. Alejandrino Gutierrez is preceded in death by his mother Petrona Jimenez-Correño: His daughter Precious Angel Gutierrez.He is survived by his Father Alejandrino Cornelius Gutierrez-Antonio, his wife Darleen Sherman: his sister Pierta Jimenez-Valencia: his children, Alejandrino "Daniel" Gutierrez and his significant other Sarah Pallone, Shanel Gutierrez, along with all of his cousins, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and people who he considered family.
Arrangements under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.,218 Mill St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services are private. For online condolences or to send the family a sympathy card, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2020