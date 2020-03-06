Services
Alex Malon


1993 - 2020
Alex Malon Obituary
Alex Malon

Hopewell Junction - Alex Jonathon Malon, 26, a lifelong area resident, died on March 2, 2020 at home in Hopewell Junction.

Born on March 18, 1993 in Poughkeepsie, Alex is the son of Robert and Toni (Seier) Malon.

Alex worked for ITS in CT. Alex had a wonderful sense of humor and the most pure and gentle soul. He was a caring person who loved to make his family and friends happy and smile. He was protective of those he loved. He was a 2nd Degree Black Belt in Tae Kwon Do and received his Bachelors Degree from Wilkes University.

Alex is survived by his parents, Robert and Toni Malon; his grandparents, John and Kathi Seier and Diana Malon; his aunts and uncles, Steven and Phyllis Malon, Adam and Susan Sanchez, Nancy Lammers and Camille Constanza; his cousins, Stephen, Eric, Kayleigh, Josie and Nicholas; his friends that became family, Christian, Shelby, Tony, Amber and Kevin. Alex was lucky to have a large loving family including the Hillmans and Seiers. He was predeceased by his Grandpa Rudy and Grandma Maxi; and his cousin, Dominique Sanchez.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made to Centre Wildlife Care, P.O. Box 572, Lemont, PA 16851 www.centrewildlifecare.org

Please visit Alex's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
