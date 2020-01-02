|
Alexander "Sandy" Hamilton III
Alexander "Sandy" Hamilton passed away unexpectedly in one of his favorite places, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on December 29th, 2019. Sandy was born July 17, 1959 in Poughkeepsie, NY to Alexander "Sandy" Hamilton Jr. of New Hamburg, NY and Julia Boldrin Hamilton of Buffalo, NY. He was raised in New Hamburg, NY along with his siblings, Debra, Scott, Kimberly, Kevin and Keith. He was a graduate of Roy C. Ketcham High School, a graduate of Clarkson College of Technology with a BS in Industrial Engineering, and was a member of Tau Delta Kappa Fraternity. He later received his MBA from the Daniels School of Business, at University of Denver. Sandy was an avid football and tennis player who also had a passion for golf and skiing. He had a long successful career and was an accomplished entrepreneur. His most recent endeavor being co-founder, COO and CFO of NuEnergen, LLC.
On September 1, 1995, Sandy married Christine Lynn Dibella. Together they had many adventures, travels and wonderful times with family and friends.
He was the proudest of the accomplishments of his three children Ashley, Alexa and Alec.
Sandy is survived by his loving wife Christine Lynn Hamilton of Denver, CO, his devoted children Dr. Ashley Lauren Hamilton of Denver and son-in-law Dr. Stephan Clarence Hammoor, Alexa Nicole Hamilton, residing in New York City, and Alexander "Alec" Vincent Hamilton IV residing in Denver. He is also survived by his mother Julia Boldrin Hamilton of New Hamburg, NY, siblings Debra and Joseph DeLeno of Wappingers Falls, NY, Scott and Mary Jo Hamilton of Hopkinton, MA, Kimberly and Mark Bottini of New Hamburg, NY, Kevin and Doreen Hamilton of Pawling NY, Keith and Geraldine Hamilton of Boylston, MA, along with many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Alexander Hamilton Jr., and his infant sibling Alexander V. Hamilton born in Kaiserslautern, Germany.
A private mass will be held at St Mary's Church in Wappingers Falls, NY, followed by a service in Denver, CO.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered in his honor to the Gabby Krause Foundation or Liv.org.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020