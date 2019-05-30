|
|
Alexander Reda
Holmes - Alexander Reda, age 37, passed away on May 26, 2019 at his home in Holmes, NY. He was born on July 21, 1981, in Yonkers, NY. He graduated from Pawling High School, attended Springfield College, owned his own moving business AAA Moving, Inc. and worked at IBM of Poughkeepsie for 15 years.
Alex had a radiant smile that would light up the room. Not only did he have a great love for family, he was an incredible father and husband; and was the foundation to their strength and success. He was an avid sports advocate, truly brilliant-- a star football, baseball and basketball player. His love and passion for sports was able to shine through in his coaching and mentoring. He found joy in sharing his knowledge with not only his children but countless other kids throughout the community. Alex had a deep love of children, his own and any and all that came into his path. He treated every child as if they were his own and gladly welcomed them into his home and life. He loved to fish and golf. He was selfless, generous, hardworking and a kind human being, who was loved by all.
Alex leaves behind his beloved wife, Lisa, his soulmate and partner, his two beautiful children; Alex and Arielle whom he loved and adored with all his heart. He also leaves behind his dearly loved parents, John and Christine, his grandmother, MaryLou Reda, his two incredible brothers, Phil and Anthony along with their wives Meagan and Lundyn Reda, and his nephew Zane; his Father and Mother-In-Law Joseph and Dolly Busolt, brothers and sister-in-law, James and Tina Bascone, Peter and Christie Zaborski, Joseph and Marilyn Busolt and his nieces and nephews; Giovana, Jimmy, Ryan, Ava, Nina, Joseph and Colton. Alex will be remembered as a bright and shining light by all who were lucky enough to cross his path. His legacy he left behind will live on through his children.
A visitation will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 4pm-8pm at the Full Gospel Center, 1138 State Rte 55, Lagrangeville, NY 12540. There will be a private family viewing at the Full Gospel Center on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
If sending flowers, please have them delivered to the Full Gospel Center on Thursday, May 30, 2019 by noon.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a contribution to Mr. Reda's Gofundme page by visiting
https://www.gofundme.com/in-memory-of-alex-reda?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_dn_postdonate_r
Arrangements under the direction of Cargain Funeral Homes, Inc., 10 Fowler Avenue, Carmel, NY 10512 (845)225-3672.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 30, 2019