Torsone Memorial Funeral Home
38 Main Street
Highland, NY 12528
(845) 691-2281
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
2005 - 2019
Alexander-Robert Michael Cypher Obituary
Alexander-Robert Michael Cypher

Highland - Alexander-Robert Michael Cypher, 14 of Highland, NY passed away on August 14, 2019. He was born on August 4, 2005 in Rhinebeck, NY to Robert Rocco Cypher and Paula Jane Cypher. He was to be a Freshman at Arlington High School this school year. Alex had a passion for his dog Miss Kitty, swimming, X-box, nerf guns, music and his 4 wheeler. Alex was predeceased by his grandmother, Anne Cypher DiFalco and his grandfather Rocco Robert Currie on his father's side. Grandmother, Beatrice Marie Brown and Joseph Michael Said on his mother's side and his uncle Mike Joseph Said. He is survived by his father, Robert Cypher; his mother Paula Cypher and sister Ashley Starkey and his brother-in law Ernie Starkey and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Alex was a loving uncle to Kinsley Starkey. Calling hours will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 4-8pm at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main St. Highland, NY 12528. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at afsp.org.

For directions or to send the family an online condolence or sympathy card, please visit www. torsonememorial.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
