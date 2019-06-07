Alexander W. Vitale



Poughkeepsie - Alexander William Vitale, 25, an area resident since 1995, died unexpectedly on June 2, 2019 at his home.



Born on December 11, 1993 in Mount Kisco, he was the beloved son of Alexander J. Vitale and Susan (Jones) Vitale. Alex had attended Roy C. Ketcham High School where he played baseball and football. Although his passion was baseball, he also enjoyed golfing, fishing, reading, writing and playing ping pong.



Alex was a parishioner of St. Mary's, Our Lady of the Falls. He worked with his father as a Plumber's Assistant in the family business, Vitale Plumbing and Heating.



In addition to his parents, Alex is also survived by his grandmother, Lillian Vitale; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Alex loved his baby cousin, Eddie; and his dogs, especially Gulliver and Smokey.



Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2-6pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday at 9:30am at St. Mary's, Our Lady of the Falls, 11 Clinton Street, Wappingers Falls. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.



Alex's parents are working to establish a foundation to honor his memory. Additional information will be available shortly. Please visit Alex's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from June 7 to June 8, 2019