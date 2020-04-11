|
|
Alfonso J. LaFalce
Poughkeepsie - Alfonso J. LaFalce entered into eternal rest on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. Alfonso was born on August 14, 1935, the eldest son of Joseph, Sr. and Maria Grace Damico LaFalce, in Poughkeepsie, NY. Alfonso was a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School. He was the owner or DeFalco Shoes, Inc. in Poughkeepsie and was a former employee of IBM.
On June 28, 1969 he married Cecilia Piazza LaFalce at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Mrs. LaFalce survives him at home. Alfonso was a devoted Father to his children Maria LaFalce of Poughkeepsie and Christopher LaFalce of Florida. He was the beloved Grandfather of Alexander and Olivia LaFalce-Dooling and Emma and Ava LaFalce. Alfonso was a member of St. Martin Deporres Church and the Italian Center of Poughkeepsie. In addition to his wife, children and grandchildren he is survived by his brothers Anthony and Michael LaFalce and his sister Ann DelForno, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents and his brothers Joseph and David LaFalce. Alfonso will always be cherished for his gentle strength, his compassion and his generosity. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date due to the pandemic crisis.
Arrangements are under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home Inc., Poughkeepsie. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Alfonso's name to at . To send the family a sympathy card or to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020