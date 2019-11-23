|
|
Alfred F. Genovese
Hyde Park - Alfred F. Genovese, 96, of Hyde Park and a former longtime Stanfordville resident died on November 21, 2019 at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck.
Born May 26, 1923 in the Bronx, he was the son of the late Anthony and Rosa Colitti Genovese. He was a graduate of the Manhattan High School of Aviation Trades.
He proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II. Serving in the South Pacific, he was assigned to PBY Catalinas rescuing downed airmen during the war. Al was a member of the Hyde Park American Legion Post #1303, and the Vail Wolff McKenna Frye Post #170 in Poughkeepsie.
Community service was very important to Al. He was a member of the Italian Center in Poughkeepsie and longtime member of the Stanford Grange #808. A charter member of the Stanford Lions Club, he was instrumental with the Lions Club in the building of the Stanford Rec Center. For many years, he also volunteered in the kitchen at the former Regina Coeli School in Hyde Park.
Al was a die-hard NY Yankee fan, and in his spare time, he liked the outdoors, especially hunting and playing golf. He was a member of the Regina Coeli Golf League.
He owned and operated the former Stanfordville Auto Repair before going back to school in later years. Al graduated from Dutchess Community College and SUNY Oswego and went to work as an Auto Mechanic Instructor for NYS Division for Youth in New Paltz. He did that for several years until his retirement.
In Southampton, NY, he married the former Concetta DeRosa. Mrs. Genovese survives at home.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters and their families; sister, Isabella Mastrangelo; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his three brothers, Dominick, William, and Joseph Genovese; and two sisters, Vivian Mauro and Cecelia Marra.
Calling hours will be from 9 to 11 AM on Tuesday, November 26th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
Funeral services will follow at 11AM at the Funeral Home with Fr. Michael Morris officiating.
Burial with military honors will be in the family plot at St. Mary's Cemetery, Stanfordville.
Alfred's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the Claudio Cares Foundation, 33 Mansion Drive, Hyde Park, NY 12538. (www.claudiocares.com)
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019