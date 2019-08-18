Services
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0460
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
775 Main Street
Poughkeepsie, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Giovanniello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Giovanniello


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred Giovanniello Obituary
Alfred Giovanniello

Ocala, Florida - Alfred " Al " Giovanniello, age 83, of 0cala, Florida died Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center Poughkeepsie, NY.

Al was born November 15, 1935 in Brooklyn, New York. He is the son of the late Frank and the late Alice(Martino) Giovanniello. He married Diane M. DeStefano Giovanniello on August 18, 1990 at St Christopher's Church in Red Hook, New York.

Al was a resident of Florida for the last 20 years, previously from Brooklyn and Poughkeepsie.

He served in the Army during the the Korean War. Al was employed by IBM as an Accociate Engineer retiring in 1993.

Al was a member of the Italian American Club and a member of Queen of Peace Church Ocala Florida. Al was an Artist, loved to collect coins and sports memorabila, loved to work in his garden and was a man of his faith.

He is survived by his wife: Diane M.Giovanniello, his children Steven F. and Theresa Giovanniello of Pleasant Valley, NY, Robert M. Giovanniello of Celebration, Fla, Janet Giovanniello of Ocala, Fla, Alfred J. and Millie Giovanniello Citrus, Florida, stepchildren Shawn and Chero Woodin of Florida, Stacie and Jason Cary of Austin, Texas, his brother and sister In-law Gerald and Christl Giovanniello, grandchildren Carla, Daniel, Kaila, Christian, Ashley, Anthony, Kippy, Imani, Aiden, Victoria, Ryan and great grandson Oliver.

Al was Predeceased by his sister Ann Sigismondi

Calling hours will be Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 4 PM - 8 PM at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Holy Trinity Church, 775 Main Street Poughkeepsie. Interment will be in St. Peter Cemetery Poughkeepsie New York.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
Download Now