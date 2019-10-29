|
|
Alfred "Mr. Ben" Hayton
Hopewell Junction - Alfred E. Hayton (Mr. Ben), 91, a resident of Hopewell Junction, died on October 28, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Ben Hayton was born in Coolattin Shillelagh, County Wicklow, Ireland, on February 15, 1928 to parents Herbert and Emma Hayton.
Ben was an avid hunter, fisherman, and golfer, and was a lifetime member of The Whortlekill Rod & Gun Club. Ben was the owner of Shamrock Pools Inc., and was employed by Wappingers Central School District as a bus driver from 1969 to 1993. Ben drove for John Jay High School, where he became known as "Ben the Bus Driver" to all of his sports teams.
Ben is survived by his son Glenn and his daughter-in-law Cindy; his grandson, Trevor; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by Nancy, his wife of 66 years; his mother and father; his brothers William, Jack, Matt, and George; and his sisters Iris, Phyllis, and Violet.
From Ben: "This is my final farewell to the John Jay Sports Teams. I want to thank you for all the love and affection you have shown to Mrs. Ben and me over the years. My final wish is that I touched a piece of your heart the way you have all touched mine. Goodbye and God Bless.
P.S. Don't forget the green carnation."
Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 3-7pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The funeral service will be held on Friday at 10am at the funeral home followed by burial at Hopewell Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . Please visit Ben's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019