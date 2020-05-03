|
|
Alfred J. Mazzetti, Sr.
Highland - On April 30, 2020, Alfred J. Mazzetti, Sr., affectionately known as Big Al, died peacefully at his home in Highland, NY, next door to where he was born on June 28, 1928. He spent his early years there as the youngest of ten children born to Maddelena Ierardi Mazzetti and Giuseppe Mazzetti, both Italian immigrants. He was predeceased by all his siblings. Al was part of the Great Generation who made the world a far better place than the one they entered.
He attended Highland schools and earned a scholarship to play football at Syracuse University, something he remained proud of all his life. In 1952, he married the love of his life, Arlene Weth, with whom he had six children. He built a small home for the family on land his mother carved out of her homestead and added to the house as his family grew. He built a playhouse in the yard for his children and constructed a built-in pool for the family to enjoy. He loved to work in his garden and spent many hours fixing his cars and anything that had a motor. He gave his children a great work ethic and taught them by example involving them in everything he did, whether they liked it at the time or not. He was very involved in the Highland Little League and served as manager of the Lions Club team where he taught good sportsmanship by making sure that every team member played in every game.
He was a sergeant in the US Army and was stationed at Fort Smith, Arkansas, during the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion, Highland Post 193 and spent time volunteering as a cook there after he retired.
He worked for IBM in Poughkeepsie in several different capacities from 1954 until 1989. He was a devout Catholic and an active member and volunteer of St Augustine's Church. Big Al made many friends all through his life and found real pleasure being with them, having a ready smile and kind words for all, always making sure that everyone felt included in his circle of affection. He had a love of animals, often rescuing birds and bunnies or helping birth puppies with his children. He always had a beloved dog and often a cat in his life. He loved to reminisce, telling stories that often involved him laughing at himself whether the tales were from his family's boarding house years or more recent tales involving his family and friends.
Family was always the most important part of his life and nothing made him happier than being with them. He was a devoted husband and loving father to all six of his children along with their partners whom he welcomed with open arms, and an affectionate grandfather to his cherished grandchildren. Close families are very rare and the Mazzetti family has always been so because Al and his wife Arlene set a strong and loving example.
Carrying on Big Al's traditions and memories are his wife of 68 years, Arlene Mazzetti; his children, Kathleen Mazzetti and her husband Alan Goodman, Peter Mazzetti and his wife Courtney Gray, Therese Mazzetti, Sean Mazzetti and his wife Anna Molvik, Alfred "A.J." Mazzetti Jr and Jamie Levine, Maraline and her husband Kurt Olson; his grandchildren, Oliva, Lukas, Bella, Carter, Reid, Marcello, Tristan, Riah and her husband John, Justin and his wife Dasha, and Brandon and his wife Svetlana. He will also be greatly missed by his many nephews and nieces, their children and his numerous friends.
The Mazzetti family would like to thank his compassionate aides, Julie and Yolanda, his doctors, the Veteran's Administration, and the therapists and nurses who treated him with such warm respect.
Because of the restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19 there will not be services at this time. Donations can be made in his honor to the . Arrangements are under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. Highland.
To send the family a sympathy card or an online condolence, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020