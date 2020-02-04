|
Alfred Schneider
Town of LaGrange - Alfred Schneider, born on March 20, 1923 to Ida and Hyman Schneider in Carthage, N.Y.
He moved with his family to the Bronx at the age of 5. He attended Bronx Vocational High School, earning a mechanical degree in carpentry. At the start of WWII, he worked at the Brooklyn Navy yard. In 1943 he joined the Navy and married Judith Schneider. He served on the repair ship USS Endymion as a carpenters mate2nd class, repairing damaged ships during some of the heaviest naval combat in the Pacific theater. After returning home in 1945, he worked at several home improvement business, Seeing the birth of his daughter Wendy, in 1948 and his son Edward in 1953.In 1969 he became a NYC Industrial Arts teacher, earning many awards for excellence in Industrial Art education, and also serving as chairman of the NYS and NYC industrial arts Association.He retired in 1990.His retirement accomplishments include President Birch Acres Cooperative for forty years, Formation of Sampson, NY Boot Camp Veterans Association, formation of USS Endymion Veterans Association, being an active vendor at numerous flea markets and craft shows. Also being an active Father, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather.
He was predeceased by his parents, Ida and Hyman, hid daughter Wendy Wolstencroft, his Brother, Gerald, and sisters Lillian and Geraldine. He is survived by his son-in-law Frank Wolstencroft, his son Edward Schneider and his wife Sheila, Grandchildren, and their spouses, William Schneider (Abby), Elizabeth Poole-DiSalva (Timothy, Deborah Giordano (Robert), David Wolstencroft (Marya), and his great grandchildren Eliana and Jacob John Schneider, Jack and Leah Poole-DiSalvo, Matthew Giordano, Arena Wolstencroft, 5 nieces, a nephew and several grand nieces.
The family would like give special thank yo to Dr. Kamran Haleem. Services will be held Friday at 11:00 AM at Vassar Temple, Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, Interment Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Hawthorne, N.Y. Arrangements are in charge of Delehanty Funeral Home, Wappingers Falls. To send a condolence, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020