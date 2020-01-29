|
Alice A. Tringali
Fishkill - Alice A. Tringali, a Fishkill resident since 2007 and formerly of Yonkers, passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt Manor. She was 86.
Daughter of the late Alfonse and Amelia (Manozi) Chiulli, she was born in Yonkers on February 25, 1933. On June 6, 1954, she married the love of her life, Eugene J. Tringali, in Yonkers. Alice was predeceased by Eugene on July 11, 2012.
Alice retired as a teller and loan officer for HSBC Bank in Bronxville. She was a parishioner of St. Mary, Mother of the Church in Fishkill and formerly of St. Bartholomew Church in Yonkers.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Paul & Marie Tringali of Cold Spring and Anthony & Stephanie Tringali of Mahopac; her grandchildren, Matthew and Melissa; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives & friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Alice was also predeceased by three siblings: Janet Borich, Mary Melfi, and Tony Chiulli.
Calling hours will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 2 at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday at 10:15 a.m. at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson Street, Fishkill. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Hastings-on-Hudson.
For online tributes, you can visit Alice's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020