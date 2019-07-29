|
|
Alice Barney
Milton - Alice R. Barney of Milton, NY passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at her home in Milton. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on June 5, 1960. She was the daughter of late Thomas and Alicia McDonald. Alice was a beautiful, wonderful soul. She caused a laugh or a smile to every person she ever encountered. She absolutely loved all animals of any kind, but especially her dogs and any other dog she ever met and because of that, Alice would donate to local animal rescues whenever possible. She was a member of the Mid Hudson Driving Association and the Hudson Valley Draft Horse Association. She had an affinity for food, and the way it was prepared. Everyone loved Alice's cooking and it lives on at Mad Batters Pastries and Café, where she worked alongside her daughter Kristin Barney. She was the lifeblood of that business and her spirit dances through the building in all the décor. She was a loving and faithful wife to Marshall Barney, 35 years. She lives on through her doting husband and two sons, Marshall T. Barney and Matthew R. Barney and her daughter; Kristin M. Barney. She also lives on in the memories of anyone else who ever met her. A celebration of life memorial will be held at Mad Batters Pastries & Café, located at 1447 Route 9w, Marlboro, NY, on August 10, 2019, 12 noon-5pm.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of the DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
(845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 29, 2019