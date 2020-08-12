Alice Bonomo
Poughkeepsie - Alice Bonomo, 86, passed away peacefully at home on August 12, 2020. She was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA and moved to Poughkeepsie with her husband Steve Bonomo, an engineer with IBM, with whom she celebrated 56 years of marriage. Together they traveled the world, often with friends and family. Alice worked for the Poughkeepsie City School District. She loved people and enjoyed an active social life. She was a long-time member of the Coterie club, an ace bowler amazing her grandkids when she would bowl over 200, and she faithfully served as a eucharistic minister, confirmation teacher and other voluntary positions at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Mostly, Alice loved to spend time with her family, celebrating events big and small.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Steve Bonomo and was the dedicated mother of five children and their families: Steve Bonomo Jr and wife Cathy (Chicago, IL) and children Sarah Williams (Brandon), Steve III (Belle), and Christine; Bonnie O'Rourke (Ballston Lake, NY) and children Nick, Dennis, Kelly Liebig (Greg); Cindy Roosken and husband Steve (Austin, TX) and children Brendon (Lauren), Derek (Lilly), and Kelcie; Tina Dorazio and husband Chris (Stormville, NY) and children Jessica, Michael, Justin, and Max; and Krista Schmitt and husband Eric (Poughkeepsie, NY) and son Cody. Alice also had 5 beautiful great grandchildren: Luke, Scarlett, Jett, Denver, and Jagger. She is survived by her big brother Albert (Mal) Malacarne (Virginia) and her little sister Carol Wasilefski (PA).
Friends may call at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street in Wappingers Falls on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 5 to 7 pm.
A Mass will be celebrated at 11 am on Saturday, August 15 at St Mary's Church, Clinton Street in Wappingers Falls. In compliance with NYS guidelines, masks and social distancing are required and capacity is limited. Attendees should be prepared for a possible waiting period.
Memorial Donations may be made in Alice's memory to the St Jude Children's Research Hospital.
