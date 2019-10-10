|
Alice Dalzell
Rhinebeck - Alice Dalzell, 78, passed away at Northern Dutchess Hospital on October 8, 2019.
Born in Chatham, NY on September 28, 1941, she was the daughter of the late William H. and Isabell (Gorrie) Dalzell Sr.
After attending Plattsburgh State University, Alice began working for the Red Hook Central School district as a teacher.
She is survived by her siblings, William H. (Pat) Dalzell Jr. of Marshfield, MA, Isabell DiBernardo of Jackson, NJ, and Helen Lattarulo of Climax, NY, as well as several nieces and nephews.
There are no calling hours.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, Rhinebeck, NY.
A graveside service will be held at the Rhinebeck Cemetery at 11:30 AM on Saturday October 12, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Alice can be made to the Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Ave, Hyde Park, NY, 12538.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019