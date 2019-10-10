Services
Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home
51 W Market St
Rhinebeck, NY 12572
(845) 876-6000
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Dalzell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Dalzell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Dalzell Obituary
Alice Dalzell

Rhinebeck - Alice Dalzell, 78, passed away at Northern Dutchess Hospital on October 8, 2019.

Born in Chatham, NY on September 28, 1941, she was the daughter of the late William H. and Isabell (Gorrie) Dalzell Sr.

After attending Plattsburgh State University, Alice began working for the Red Hook Central School district as a teacher.

She is survived by her siblings, William H. (Pat) Dalzell Jr. of Marshfield, MA, Isabell DiBernardo of Jackson, NJ, and Helen Lattarulo of Climax, NY, as well as several nieces and nephews.

There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, Rhinebeck, NY.

A graveside service will be held at the Rhinebeck Cemetery at 11:30 AM on Saturday October 12, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Alice can be made to the Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Ave, Hyde Park, NY, 12538.

To send an online condolence, please visit www.dapsonchestney.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home
Download Now