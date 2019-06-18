|
|
Alice Fellows
Durham, ME - Alice Constance Monson Fellows died peacefully on June 15th at Cumberland Foreside, ME. The daughter of the late Nels and Anne Monson, she was born in the apartment over her father's general store in Roslyn, South Dakota, on November 14th, 1917. Alice was Valedictorian of the Roslyn High School class of 1935 and attended Northern State College in Aberdeen, SD. Due to the untimely death of her father, she cut her college career short, and, at the age of 19, found herself boarding with a farm family and teaching in a one room school house, (Lynn School, District 153). After one year of teaching she attended the Twin Cities Business School in Minneapolis, MN, and subsequently worked in Minneapolis and Ogden Utah. She enlisted in the US Marine Corps-Womens Reserve in 1943 and was stationed at Marine Headquarters in Arlington Virginia until 1946. Alice married former Marine John E. Fellows at the First Lutheran Church, Poughkeepsie NY, on February 14, 1947 and they made their home in Pleasant Valley, NY for the next 47 years. Alice volunteered many years as Treasurer of the Pleasant Valley Free Library and as a Sunday School teacher and Choir member at St. John's Lutheran Church, Poughkeepsie. She took care of her mother-in-law at home for 22 years before going back to work. Alice retired from Vassar College (Student Accounts Office) in 1981. In 1994, Alice and an ailing John moved to Machias, ME, to be near two daughters. John died in 2000. In 2010, she moved to Durham, ME with a daughter. Alice was thrilled to go on an Honor Flight trip to Washington DC two weeks prior to her 99th birthday in 2016. She was also recognized by the State for Maine for being a Female Veteran of WWII and for reaching the age of 100. She loved to read, walk, and sing and had a sweet soprano voice. In addition to her parents and husband John, Alice was predeceased by all her siblings: Oscar, Grace, Norman, Ruby, and nephews Tom and Steve. She is survived by three daughters, Dr. Constance Criswell (Mike) of Gahana, OH, Katherine Doig (Ray) of New Sweden, ME, Charlotte (Bill) of Durham, ME, five grandchildren: Jeremiah (Sabrina), Andrew, Rebecca (Brandon), Christian (Marline), Greta (Matt), three great-grandchildren; Jakob, Joel, Dallas, seven nieces and nephews; Gary, John, David, Nancy, Becky, Annie, LIsa, and one special honorary grand-daughter, Yenma (Ryan). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Honor Flight Maine program, the Strand Kjorsvig Rest Home in Roslyn, SD, or any public library. A graveside service will be conducted in Roslyn SD at the convenience of the family.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 18, 2019