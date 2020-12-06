Alice Frances Foster
Staatsburg - Alice Frances (nee Kennedy) Foster, 62, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, after a yearlong battle with cancer. Until the end, Alice was at home with family caring for and loving her.
Born October 16, 1958 in Washingtonville, NY, she was the daughter of Thomas Kennedy and Ellen Ahlers Kennedy Denegar. A lifelong area resident, she attended Germantown Central School and the Taconic Hills School from which she graduated.
For a woman of small stature, Alice had an enormous, outsized personality and impact on many people and groups. Her sense of fun, joy of music, dancing and helping others was widely known. If you had a problem that needed to be solved, you called her first. She always knew what to do, who to call or otherwise found a solution.
Alice spent a lifetime in service to others -- both human and furry. A large number of dogs and cats were rescued by Alice and her husband, John, where they got to live out long, well-loved and pampered lives. Many children enjoyed her benevolence and love as well, whether they were her beloved nieces and nephews, or the children of her friends, neighbors, or staff at businesses she patronized. Called Auntie by hundreds of kids over the years, she probably holds the record for the number of children's ride tickets sold at the Dutchess County Fair.
Alice had a huge heart and shared it generously with everyone through deed and action. For forty years, Alice improved the lives of many through her hospice and home health aide work for countless families in the local communities. She worked with The Barn in Poughkeepsie helping those in need, and as a member of the Clinton Alliance Church where she participated in many charitable programs. In addition, Alice was instrumental in "Friends Helping Friends" (now Rhinebeck Kids Benefit, Inc) with her dear friends Karen Peluso, William Abello, Gino Campano and Scott Hackbarth. Part of her work was bringing the community together, helping raise funds from the business communities of Red Hook and Rhinebeck, and helping allocate funds to those in need after major family crises whether accident, fire or illness.
In addition to many dear friends and co-workers, Alice is survived by her devoted husband John Foster and her three beloved dogs (Nessa, McGee, and Yasu); her siblings: Thomas M. Harte, Carole Rabbett, Lynda Scheer, Ellen Nicholas, Karen Sowman, Maureen Grillo, Doris Lee Kennedy-Lopez, and Kevin Kennedy; as well as many nieces and nephews to whom she was simply the BEST Auntie. She is also survived by the members of the Foster family: Patricia Foster, Sue and Joe Colburn, Joe Kaiser, Jeffrey Kaiser, Juliana Kaiser, Marty Foster, and Cody Foster. She was predeceased by Austin Foster and Jason Foster.
Memorial calling hours are Friday, December 11th, 3:00 to 7:00 PM, at the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, 51 W. Market St., Rhinebeck. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later time.
Those attending are asked to bring a photo of time with Alice. They will be added to a collage of pictures at the funeral home.
In accordance with NYS guidelines entrance to the funeral home will be regulated, social distancing and masks will also be required.
Memorial donations may be made to Rhinebeck Kids Benefit, Inc. 218 Mill Rd., Red Hook, NY 12571