Alice M. Abbott
Highland - Alice M. Abbott, 92, born August 14, 1926 passed away on August 3, 2019. Alice was born in Marlboro, New York to James (Alphonse) and Rose Casabura. On April 24, 1949 at St. Mary's Catholic Church she married Charles Alonzo Abbott.
She enjoyed traveling with Chuck, baking, shopping, line dancing, orchids, watching her soap operas and the New York Yankees.
Alice was predeceased by her husband Charles (Chuck) and her siblings Eleanor, Vincent, Marion and Joseph, she is survived by her daughter Cheryl and her husband Nelson Ayres; brother James Casabura and wife Isabel and Sister Jean Caruso and her many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held Tuesday, August 13th from 4pm to 7pm at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main St, Highland, NY 12528. A Funeral Home service will take place on Wednesday, August 14th at 11am. Burial will immediately follow at Highland Cemetery.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 11, 2019