Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road
Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 229-2624
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road
Hyde Park, NY 12538
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
United Methodist Church of Hyde Park
corner of Rte. 9 & Church Street
of Hyde Park, NY
Hyde Park - Alice Marie Maroney, 85, of Hyde Park, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019 at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck.

Alice was born September 27, 1933 in Poughkeepsie, to Willard R. Green, Sr. and Mary Emma Parks Green. She was a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School.

On March 9, 1957, Alice was married to William R. Maroney of Poughkeepsie who preceded her in death in 2000. Alice was also predeceased by two sisters, Edna MacIntyre and Lorretta Vradenburgh; and four brothers, Edward, Harry, Willard R. Jr., and John Green.

Alice is survived by her son, William R. Maroney, Jr., of Plattsburgh, NY; daughters, Allison M. Coon of Miami, Florida, Marinne J. Marioles of Poughkeepsie, and Patricia A. Maroney of Hollywood, Florida; grandchildren, Craig Chener, Jessica Declair, William Maroney III, Marcie Marioles, Stephanie Marioles, and Norberto Vazquez; and great-grandchildren, Johnny, Jacob, Gabriella, Nicholas, Matthew, Katie, Christopher, Daniel, Hudson, Stephen, Jenna, Camryn, Mya, and Jordon; and many nieces and nephews.

A homemaker, Alice's family meant the world to her. She loved crocheting gifts and cooking and baking for them. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, godmother and aunt.

Calling hours will be from 5 to 7 pm, Tuesday, March 26th at Sweets Funeral Home, Route 9, Hyde Park.

Funeral services will be 10 am, Wednesday, March 27th at the United Methodist Church of Hyde Park, corner of Rte. 9 & Church Street, Hyde Park.

Burial will follow in the family plot at Union Cemetery of Hyde Park.

Alice's Family respectfully requests memorial donations to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 110 East 42nd Street, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017 (www.alzinfo.org).

To send an online condolence or for directions please visit www.sweetfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 25, 2019
