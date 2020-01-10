|
|
Alice May Dolce
New Paltz - Alice May Dolce, 95, died peacefully at Vassar Hospital the morning of January 8, 2020.
Born in New Paltz, on January 13, 1924. She was one of 11 children to the late Elias Cutler and Martha VanWagenen-Cutler, a Dutch descendant dating back to 1653.
At the age of 24, she married the late James Lawrence Dolce of Highland. They both moved to Trenton, NJ, and then to Jamaica, Queens, NY.
Alice loved to crochet, being in her garden, and her pets Dixie and Derby.
Alice worked in the catering and restaurant businesses, and James as a photographer for the NY Daily Mirror and the Long Island Catholic press. In 1969 family moved back to the area where James & Alice grew up in and resided in New Paltz. Alice continued to work on a local apple farm and waitress for several years. Alice briefly worked in the New Paltz school district cafeteria until her retirement in 1986.
Alice's husband of 66 years passed away on February 27, 2010.
She is survived by her two sons, James Eli Dolce and wife Susan, of Port Ewen; and Philip Adrian Dolce and wife AnneMarie Nolan-Dolce, of Hyde Park. She is also survived by her caregiver of 20 years, loving Grandson James L. Dolce, grandchildren, Maximillian Peter Dolce, John Rodger, and Sean Morgan.
Along with her parents she was also predeceased by all her brothers and sisters.
A memorial service will be at Hyde Park Reformed Dutch Church, 4408 Albany Post Rd. (Rte. 9) Hyde Park, at 10 AM, January 18th.
Burial of her ashes will take place in the family plot at St. Peter's Cemetery in the spring.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully request memorial donations to the Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Ave., Hyde Park, NY 12538, or the National Wildlife Foundation, P.O. Box 1583, Merrifield, VA 22116.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc. For directions or to send a online condolence please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020