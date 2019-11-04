|
|
Alice McGowan
Alice Barbara (Lynch) McGowan died peacefully on October 20, 2019, 1 month away from her 85th birthday.
Her husband of 61 years, Walter McGowan, died in January of this year. She leaves behind children Kim (Scott) Browne, Mark (Sue) McGowan, Matthew (Sheila) McGowan, Beth McGowan Cline; Grandchildren Stephanie McGowan, Lauren (Brad) Sugars, Meghan McGowan, Shannon (Nick) Smith, Alexandra Cline and Nathan Browne; and Great Grandchildren Coby, Kenzie, Colton, Addison, Riley and Juliet.
Alice Barbara was born in Staten Island, New York in 1934. She married Walter in 1957. After years of raising her family, she worked at the law offices of McCabe and Mack. She was happiest in her kitchen cooking with Walt, celebrating everyday and holidays with her children and grandchildren and traveling. She enjoyed her friends at Lake Oniad, Wappingers Falls, NY where she and Walter lived for almost 50 years. She loved by many and will be so very missed.
All are welcome to celebrate her life at a funeral mass Saturday, November 16th at 10 AM at St. Mary's Church in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, followed by a reception at her daughter's home in Grafton, Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers memorial donations will be welcome at the .
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019