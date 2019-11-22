|
|
Alice N. Sheehan
Pittsford - Alice Noreen Sheehan, age 88, of Pittsford, NY, died Thursday, November 21, 2019. Alice was born October 15, 1931 in Poughkeepsie, NY to the late Adam and Josephine Hohl McGrath. She was a graduate of St. Mary's School and Poughkeepsie High School.
Alice married Philip J. Sheehan, Sr. on October 5, 1957, who predeceased her. Alice and Phil were founding members of St. Martin de Porres parish in Red Oaks Mill. Although Alice was modest and unassuming, her contributions were recognized by Cardinal Timothy Dolan in 2013 with her induction into the Cardinal's Appeal Hall of Fame for the Archdiocese of New York.
Alice was a proud, lifelong resident of Poughkeepsie until 6 years ago when she moved to Cloverwood Senior Living, Pittsford, NY to be closer to immediate family. Alice was a loyal friend, an avid traveler and bridge player as well as fan of the Hudson Valley and all sports, particularly the Marist Red Foxes Women's Basketball team.
Alice and Phil had 5 sons - they were predeceased by Philip Jr. and Dennis; Alice is survived by Paul Sheehan, Henrietta, NY, Neil A. Sheehan, Kailua, HI and Timothy P. (Jeannine) Sheehan, Pittsford, NY. She is survived by sisters JoAnne (Al) Grzegorek, Stowe, OH and Mary Margaret McElduff, Pittsford, NY and sisters in law Luella McGrath of Cincinnati, OH and Joan McGrath of Poughkeepsie, NY and predeceased by sister Eleanor McGrath and brothers Robert and George McGrath. Alice was a loving grandmother to grandchildren Phoebe, Philip, Nicholas, Teddy, Aidan, Maura, Ailise and Declan Sheehan as well as a caring aunt to 29 nieces and nephews.
Calling hours are Monday, November 25, 2019, from 5pm to 7pm at William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at St. Martin de Porres Church, 118 Cedar Valley Road, Poughkeepsie, NY with burial to follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie. A memorial mass for Alice will be held at St. Louis Church, 64 S. Main St, Pittsford, NY on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 9am.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Philip J. and Alice N. Sheehan Memorial Scholarship Fund at Our Lady of Lourdes High School, 131 Boardman Road, Poughkeepsie, NY. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019