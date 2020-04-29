Services
Poughkeepsie - Alice Rahemba, 60, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on April 25, 2020 at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY. She was born on April 19, 1960 in Beacon, NY the daughter of John T. & Suzanne Neary Fahlman. She was employed as a Teacher's Assistant in the City of Poughkeepsie School District.

Survivors include her husband: Gary Rahemba, sons: Nicholas & Matthew Rahemba of Poughkeepsie, NY; Brothers Antony & John Fahlman; sisters: Amy Supple and Susan O'Leary.

Family and friends are asked to show your love and support by driving by the residence at 13 Spoor Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 on Sunday, May 3, 2020 from 3-6PM.

Due to the present health crisis services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2020
