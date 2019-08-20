|
|
Alice Shoemaker Runge
Millerton - Alice Shoemaker Runge, 94, of Millerton, NY passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Alice was born on March 20, 1925 to William and Ruth. She was raised in South Bound Brook, NJ, enjoying a very happy childhood alongside her late siblings Robert and Marion. Alice attended Trenton College, where she earned her bachelor's degree in teaching, specializing in work with the deaf.
On June 17, 1950 Alice married her beloved husband of 38 years, the late Rev. Robert Runge. Alice supported her husband in his duties as a minister throughout New Jersey and New York, while raising their six children, all of whom currently reside in Millerton, NY. She and her late husband Bob helped to enrich seven congregations over the course of his career, finishing their ministry at the Smithfield Presbyterian Church in Amenia, NY. Alice took great delight in being part of the local community and was known by all to be compassionate and selfless.
Alice enjoyed many hobbies and passions. She was patriotic and loved American history. When not reading about Abraham Lincoln, she could be found working on puzzles, maintaining her flower garden, or walking through Millerton, catching up with her countless friends and acquaintances. A lifetime walker, she enjoyed the journey as much as the destination. Alice was a talented decorator, and each new congregation and move offered her the opportunity to build a home for her large family. She took great pride and joy in acquiring antiques. She is remembered by her family for her kindness, dignity, and sense of humor.
Alice was a devoted and loving mother. The matriarch of a large, boisterous, and close knit family, she found her greatest joy at home among her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She beamed most brightly at birthday celebrations, Sunday service, and the holidays when the entire family would come together with her at the center of it all.
Alice is survived by her children Marion McGhee (Edwin), Christopher Runge (Margaret), David Runge (Birgit Jensen), Robert Runge (Dawn), Naomi Couture (Bob), and Martha Kitchen (Todd). She also leaves behind her twelve grandchildren John Runge, Robert Runge (Michelle), Margaret Eschbach (Eric), Olivia Runge Clark (William), Erica Runge (Jacob Freeland), David Runge, Sarah Runge, Aimee Couture (Daniel Gerstle), Rhea Jensen, Alyse Jones (Tyler), Hannah Kitchen, Jacob Kitchen, and her eight great grandchildren, Robbie, Nathan, Zoey, Caroline, Megan, Krista, Henry, and Effie.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday August 21, 2019 from 4 - 7 PM at the Peck and Peck Funeral Home, 8063 State Route 22 in Copake, NY.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday August 22, 2019 at 11 AM at the Smithfield Presbyterian Church, 656 Smithfield Valley Rd., Amenia NY.
Interment will follow at the Irondale Cemetery, Millerton NY.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Smithfield Presbyterian Church Restoration Fund.
To send an online condolence please visit www.peckandpeck.net.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 20, 2019