Alice Turturro
LaGrangeville - Alice "Ginger" M. Turturro, 79, a resident of LaGrangeville since 1975, died on October 28, 2019 at home.
Alice was born on December 16, 1939 in Rome, NY. On July 12, 1958 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Rome, NY, she married Victor M. Turturro who predeceased her on January 14, 2015. Since her husband served in the US Air Force for over 20 years, Alice traveled with him all over the world with the Air Force living in Thailand, Hawaii, Bangkok, Japan, California, Texas, Nevada and Kansas.
Alice is survived by her beloved dog, King; She also leaves behind many neighbors and close friends who she thought of as family.
A graveside memorial service will be at 11 am on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at LaGrangeville Cemetery, 6 South Cross Road, LaGrangeville.
Memorial donations may be made to the Community Animal Hospital, 269 Titusville Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul FUneral Home. Please visit Alice's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019