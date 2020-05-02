|
Alida "Maria" Gemmati
Poughkeepsie - Alida "Maria" Gemmati passed away peacefully at home on April 29, 2020. She was born on November 15, 1943 in Monte Di Procida, Italy to the late Giuseppe and Pasqua (Schiano) Coppola. Alida is survived at home by Girolamo (Gino) Gemmati, originally of Bari, Italy. Their life together began at Bond Clothing in Poughkeepsie when Gino was a foreman and Alida was a line seamstress. Together they built Gino's Pizza & Restaurant in the City of Poughkeepsie where many of Alida's recipes are still being served today. They loved spending time with friends and family most of all, and recently celebrated 50 years of marriage together.
Alida is survived by her son Joseph and his wife Caroline Gemmati, her son Donato and his wife Nicole Gemmati and her daughter Matilde and her husband Stephan Wayne. Alida was pre-deceased by her daughter Antonia. Alida truly enjoyed spending time with all of her grandchildren Elaina and Jack, Isabella and Lina, Ava and Guilia.
Alida came from a large family and was the only girl of 7 children. She is survived by her brothers Salvatore and Lucia Coppola, Renato and Enza Coppola and Claudio and Olivia Coppola, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Nicole, Luciano and Ezio.
In addition to working side by side with her husband building and expanding the pizzeria, Alida always enjoyed a party and loved to dance and sing opera. She grew up in a musical family and performed with her brothers from a young age. With her beautiful voice, she was often asked to sing her rendition of O Sole Mio at parties and even shattered a crystal glass at one family occasion when hitting the high note. She was also asked to sing in church and had the privilege of performing Ave Maria at many weddings, including all of her children's.
The family would like to give special thanks to Wendy, Carmelina, Kim, Mariana, Juliana, Sue, Bianca and Hospice who provided care, support and comfort for Alida. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider donation to The Parkinson's Foundation and/or Hospice of Dutchess County.
The family will celebrate Alida's life in private. Arrangements are under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Poughkeepsie.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020