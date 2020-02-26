|
Alison Ruth Doxsey Raymo died unexpectedly Monday, Feb. 24, at her Pleasant Valley home. She was 49. Alison was born on Oct. 24, 1970, to William I. and Patricia R. (Weeks) Doxsey.
She attended Arlington High School and worked at numerous companies as a bookkeeper and office manager.
On July 3, 1999, she married James E. Raymo, who truly was the love of her life.
She has one son, Tyler, who was the light of her life.
For Alison, life was to be laughed at. Even as a baby, a simple game of peek-a-boo would send her into fits of giggles, earning her the lifelong nickname Boo.
She carried that sense of humor with her throughout her life and could always be counted on to bring fun to every event. Boo had an infectious, contagious laugh and was always bound to find it at an inappropriate time. She was quick with a joke, a funny comeback or a witty retort.
Boo loved deeply and she felt every emotion with her entire being.
She cherished her childhood memories and the friends she made growing up on Bower Road, through our softball family and her husband Jim.
Alison loved going to concerts and she appeared on stage numerous times with the rock band Jethro Tull.
She loved babies and always said that rocking babies would be her dream job.
Alison loved tie-dye, everything Disney, old movies - especially musicals - and her puppies Slim Shady and Rollie. She shared with her mother the love of the theater and the two often attended Broadway plays, the dinner theater and even local productions. Whenever the two were together, shenanigans and mischief were sure to prevail.
She was proud of her Irish heritage and had an almost encyclopedic knowledge of her family history and genealogy.
She loved her family and could always be counted on to attend every occasion, big or small. She was the life of every party and brought laughter and singing with her wherever she went..
Boo was the keeper of all of our memories.
In addition to her husband Jim, Alison is survived by her son, Tyler; her stepdaughter, Jessica and Shawn Anspach and their children, Haylie, Lily, and Scianna. Additionally, she is survived by her father William, her sisters Patricia Doxsey and Buddy Rogers, of Red Hook, and Lynn and Lou Varuzzo, of Lagrange, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and too many cousins to count.
She is predeceased by her beloved mother, Patricia Doxsey.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son F.H., Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, N.Y. 12603. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020, and funeral services will be Monday, March 2 at 10 a.m. in the Funeral Home.
