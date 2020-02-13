|
|
Allen Fink
Poughkeepsie - Allen Fink died on February 12, 2020, at Westchester Medical after a brief illness. He was born on June 1, 1934 in Newark, NJ to Lily Marks and Irving Fink. Tragically, Allen's father died when he was 2 1/2. He spent the next 4 years living in Brooklyn with his grandparents, Max and Sadie Fink, before reuniting with his family when his mother remarried Herbert Schenberg.
Allen served as a member of the United States Air Force, during the Korean conflict, as a radar technician, spending 18 months living in Marrakech, Morocco. He proudly went to college on the GI bill and graduated with honors from Newark Institute of Technology holding a degree in Electrical Engineering. He spent the summer of 1961 as an exchange student in Israel working for the Technion. Later he earned a Masters degree from Union College in Industrial Management.
Allen worked for several companies before settling in Poughkeepsie. He worked for 30 years at IBM from which he retired in 1993.
In 1966 he married Enid Risberg in Newburgh, NY. They had two children, Joli Anna Tompkins, her partner Spencer Reichgut, Pleasant Valley, NY, Steven Tyler Fink, wife Nora and two grandsons, Max and Jake, Cincinnati, OH.
Allen married Susan Budson on August 31, 1997 at Vassar Temple, Poughkeepsie, NY. He has two step-daughters: Julie Rosenberg, her husband Niels Burger and grandchildren, Eli and Clio of Arlington, MA and Leslie Chason, husband Joshua and grandchildren, Emily Grace, Lucas and Molly of Lagrangeville, NY.
He is survived by his brother David Fink, Houston, TX , loving nieces Maris and Diane and their families and many, many loving cousins. His younger brother Michael Schenberg predeceased him.
Allen was a member of Vassar Temple, Poughkeepsie, NY where is liked to spend his mornings in the study of Talmud and Torah. He had a great love of learning, especially of history. He was an avid tennis player and a table tennis player, winning many trophies and medals. He became a National Table Tennis coach through the Olympic Training Center, Colorado Springs, coached wheelchair tennis and numerous friends. He was on staff at Vassar College and enjoyed sharing his passion and discipline of table tennis with the students and faculty. He was a philatelist for over 50 years and collector of ephemera. He also collected toys and comic books with his son Steven. He loved poker, bridge and gambling in the stock market. He shared his passions and love of learning with family and friends, encouraging everyone to be the best that they could be. Allen led a full and happy life right up until he became ill. We are thankful that his illness was short and that his suffering is over.
Services are Sunday, February 16, 2020, 11AM in Vassar Temple, 140 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Burial will follow in the Vassar Temple Cemetery with Military Honors. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020