Services
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Clove Cemetery
Clove Road
Poughquag, NY
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen O'Meara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen J. O'Meara


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Allen J. O'Meara Obituary
Allen J. O'Meara

Poughkeepsie - Allen J. O'Meara, age 71, of Poughkeepsie, New York died Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center Poughkeepsie, NY. Allen was born January 1, 1948 in Poughkeepsie, New York. He is the son of Lillian Goebel Buckley. Allen married Birgitt Jobs O'Meara on April 10, 1971 at Hopewell Reform Church.

Allen retired from Vassar College as a Supervisor of the Grounds in 2014.

Allen served in the United States Navy, he was a local resident all his life and loved to play darts.

He is survived by his wife: Birgitt O'Meara, his son Timothy O'Meara, her sister Rose Proctor, his sister in-law Sonja Toth and his mother Lillian Buckley

Allen's funeral will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Clove Cemetery, Clove Road Poughquag. Funeral arrangmenets are under the direction of the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie. New York .
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.