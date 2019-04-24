|
|
Allen J. O'Meara
Poughkeepsie - Allen J. O'Meara, age 71, of Poughkeepsie, New York died Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center Poughkeepsie, NY. Allen was born January 1, 1948 in Poughkeepsie, New York. He is the son of Lillian Goebel Buckley. Allen married Birgitt Jobs O'Meara on April 10, 1971 at Hopewell Reform Church.
Allen retired from Vassar College as a Supervisor of the Grounds in 2014.
Allen served in the United States Navy, he was a local resident all his life and loved to play darts.
He is survived by his wife: Birgitt O'Meara, his son Timothy O'Meara, her sister Rose Proctor, his sister in-law Sonja Toth and his mother Lillian Buckley
Allen's funeral will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Clove Cemetery, Clove Road Poughquag. Funeral arrangmenets are under the direction of the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie. New York .
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019