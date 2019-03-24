Allison Brannen



POUGHKEEPSIE - Allison Leigh Brannen, 38, a lifelong area resident, died on March 21, 2019 at home after a long courageous battle with cancer.



Allison was born in Poughkeepsie on December 1, 1980. After earning her Master's Degree, she went on to be become a Clinical Therapist and was employed by Andrus Mental Health Clinic in Peekskill.



Allison is survived by her husband, Robert Tenbrink, Jr.; her son, Ryan Tenbrink; her father, Stephen P. Brannen; her mother, Barbara (Ulland) Brannen; her brother, David Brannen and his wife Jessica; her grandfather, Robert Ulland; her nephews, Liam and Finnegan Brannen; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert A. and Katherine Tenbrink, Sr., her dog, Paisley; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and friends.



Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11 am at the funeral home. Private entombment will take place at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.



Donations may be made in Allison's memory to Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation or the infusion center of the Hillcrest Campus of Berkshire Medical Center. Please visit Allison's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfunealhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary