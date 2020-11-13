Allison Judith Farr



Allison Judith Farr passed away peacefully on October 30th, 2020 at the age of 57 after a courageous fight against ovarian cancer with her sister Kelly, her partner Henry Kocot and her beloved dog Mason by her side. Allison was a gentle, compassionate and kind soul who loved her family and all animals. She always had a beloved dog or two or more by her side and was an advocate for animal rights and their wellbeing. She volunteered countless hours at local animal shelters often giving a home to some. She was a proud vegan since 2005 and was a self-taught amazing cook of vegan recipes she found online. She always was the first to comment someone to make them feel special and always grateful for all that was given to her. She was a talented artist and piano player who taught piano to many Florida students as well. She graduated from the University of New Paltz with a Bachelor of the Arts and the University of South Florida with a Master of Arts of Library and Information Science.



Allison enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. She loved teaching aerobics, playing piano, drawing, roller blading, long walks with her many dogs and just spending time at her home.



Allison was born October 21st 1963 the daughter of Judith A Jessen and Kermit R. Farr in Poughkeepsie NY who both preceded her. She is survived by her sister, Kelly Farr of Williston VT, her brothers Brooke Farr and his wife Suzanne of Windham NH and Jon Farr and his wife Bonnie of Derry NH and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She had a very special relationship with her nephew, Neil Farr, his wife Perry Farr and their children Eloise and Jackson Farr of Williston VT spending countless hours on facetime with them.



There will be no services at this time. A private family memorial will be held in the spring in the mountains of NH.









