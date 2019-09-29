Services
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
1950 - 2019
Alvin Roberts Obituary
Alvin Roberts

Poughkeepsie - Alvin Roberts, 69, of Poughkeepsie, NY, passed away on September 23, 2019 at home. He was born in Pinehurst, NC, on July 26, 1950 the son Louise Roberts.

He was employed and enjoyed being a heavy equipment operator for Local #137 Operating Engineers of Briarcliff, NY since 1981. He retired June 23, 2014.

Alvin's partner of 41 years, Anna L. Riley survives at home. He loved fishing, working in his yard and during the winter snow blowing.

Survivors include his son: Joseph Smith of Poughkeepsie, NY; step-sons: Joseph & Jonathan Riley of Brooklyn, NY; brother: Joseph Roberts of Deer Park, L.I.; sisters: Alvina Jackson of Monroe, Fla. and Alice Smith of Poughkeepsie, NY. There are many nieces, nephews and sisters-in-laws. He was predeceased by 5 brothers.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 1, 2019 10-11AM in the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Services will follow at 11AM in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the family plot in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 29, 2019
