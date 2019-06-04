|
Alyce Cole
MILLBROOK - Alyce "Poochie" (Chadwell) Cole, 84, of Millbrook, NY, most currently, Poughkeepsie NY, was called home to be with our Lord and to be reunited with her big beautiful family in Heaven, on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Lutheran Care Center
after being so compassionately cared for and loved by our Lutheran Care "Family" in Poughkeepsie and ultimately by the selfless caring staff of Hospice to guide her peacefully and finally to rest.
Alyce was born at home on August 31,1934 to Elias and Nellie (Sinclair) Chadwell. On August 14, 1955 she married Richard H. Cole at Lyall Memorial Federated Church in Millbrook, NY. Alyce graduated from Millbrook Public school in 1952 and immediately began her life's work as a secretary and administrative assistant. At 18 years old she was the switchboard operator at Bennett College and retired 20+ years later as the President's secretary. She then spent approximately 10+ years at the Wassaic State School. Finally, and with the biggest honor of her life's work, she retired after 25+ years working for the New York State Police. Starting in the records room, she retired as the Captains Secretary at Troop K Headquarters, Washington Hollow, Millbrook, NY. She was beloved and feared (she was in charge of the diet program for the Troopers for many of the years!). She ran a tight ship and spent her mornings with her tea cup and clipboard going from office to office inviting everyone to have "The most beautiful day".
Alyce managed to work 9-5 everyday of her life while never missing a school event for her children, a sporting event, family event, shopping for handbags, or her Saturday 2:00PM sharp hair appointment at Molly's Beauty Salon in Millbrook, followed by weekly grocery shopping at Marona's Market. Her Sundays were spent at church at Lyall always followed by a family day culminating with Sunday family dinner.
Alyce is survived by her husband, Richard H. Cole, living at home, her daughter Brenda (Cole) DeLuca, son-in-law Michael, son John Cole, her granddaughters Briana DeLuca and Leah Cole, her grandson Jacob DeLuca who is currently serving overseas in Japan with the U.S. Navy and her beloved Eric Kidney and Jasmine Ayllon. She was predeceased by 6 brothers and 2 sisters and is survived by her sister and fierce caregiver to the end, Thelma (Chadwell) Russell, residing at Lutheran Care. She leaves behind several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Thursday, June 6 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Allen Funeral Home, 3270 Franklin Ave., Millbrook. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 7 at 11 am from Lyall Memorial Federated Church, Maple Ave., Millbrook. Interment will follow in Nine Partners Cemetery, Millbrook.
Memorial donations may be made in Alyce's memory to: The , 2469 South Rd, Suite 101, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. For directions and condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from June 4 to June 5, 2019