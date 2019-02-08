Services
Peck & Peck Funeral Homes
7749 S Main St
Pine Plains, NY 12567
(518) 398-7777
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
Pine Plains, NY
Alyce M. Larkin Obituary
Alyce M. Larkin

Gallatin, NY - Alyce M. Larkin, 69, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Vassar Brother's Hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY.

She was born on November 1, 1949 in Rhinebeck, NY the daughter of Thomas and Alice E. (Wheeler) Remsburger Jr.

Mrs. Larkin was a Teacher's Aide for Pine Plains Central School District in Pine Plains, NY.

She was a Charter member of the Pine Plains Ladies Auxiliary, she enjoyed doing family genealogy, antiquing and loved cats.

On May 26, 1979 in Red Hook, NY she married Daniel J. Larkin Sr. He survives her at home.

In addition to her loving husband, survivors include her daughter, Kristina Larkin of Rhinecliff, NY; a sister, Marguerite Ann Hill of Pine Plains, NY; a brother Thomas (TR) Remsburger III, several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a son, Daniel J. Larkin Jr. on August 20, 2004.

Calling hours are Monday, February 11, 2019 from 4 to 7 PM at Peck & Peck Funeral Home 7749 South Main St. Pine Plains, NY.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 10 AM from St. Anthony's Church in Pine Plains, NY. with Rev. Kent Wilson, officiating.

Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery / Pine Plains, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dyson Center for Cancer Care 45 Reade Pl. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.

To sign the online register please visit peckandpeck.net.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019
