Allen Funeral Home
3270 Franklin Ave.
Millbrook, NY 12545
845-677-9611
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
North Ave
Millbrook, NY
View Map
Amelia France Obituary
Amelia France

MILLBROOK - Amelia C. France, 92 of Millbrook, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Lutheran Care Center.

Born in Millbrook, NY on March 14, 1927, she was the daughter of Giovonni and Filomena Scarpati Magnarella. Amelia was employed as a bookkeeper at Grand Union in Millbrook and later in Amenia,NY.

On September 10, 1977 at St. Joseph's Church in Millbrook, she married Wesley B. France. Mr. France survives at home. Also surviving are her nieces and nephews; Michael Magnarella, Joseph Magnarella Jr., John Magnarella Jr., Timothy Magnarella, Julie Magnarella, Jeanne Magnarella, Rebecca Klaproth and many other nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers; Anthony Magnarella Sr., John Magnarella Sr., and Joseph Magnarella Sr.; her nephew Anthony Magnarella Jr. and niece Lisa Magnarella.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, October 17 at 10 am from St. Joseph's Church, North Ave., Millbrook. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Millbrook.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, Millbrook.

For condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
