Amelia Laura Schenck
Poughkeepsie, New York - Amelia Laura Schenck passed away away on July 30, 2019 as Vassar Amelia Schenck was born in Poughkeepsie, NY on October 18, 1926. She was the daughter of Frank Arico and Laura Fonce Arico. She is the last surviving member of her family. She attended the local schools in Poughkeepsie, NY. On September 2, 1944 during WWII she married Travis Stanley Schenck.
Ameilia worked for Smith Brothers Restaurant and had the privilege of serving President Franklin Roosevelt ice cream in his car a number of times.
She is survived by her son Frank Travis Schenck Sr. and his wife Sandra of Johnstown, PA, her daughter Lyneva Peluso and her significant other Brian Emmett of Poughkeepsie, three grandchildren Frank Travis Schenck Jr., Amelia Blevins and Michael Devita, two great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Amelia was predeceased by her husband Travis Schenck who pased on January 29, 2019. He was a US Navy decorated vetern. They were married for 75 years. Amelia was also predeceased by five brothers and two sisters, Tony, John, Vincent, Ralph, Frank Jr., Mary Hubbard and Anna Macheralli.
Calling hours will be held Tuesday August 6, 2019 from 10am to 11pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603 with services at 11am. Entobment will follow at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 4, 2019