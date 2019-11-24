|
Ameliamary McNamee "Min"
Hyde Park - Ameliamary McNamee "Min", 84, most recently of Hyde Park, died Friday, November 22, 2019, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie. Prior to moving to Hyde Park, she lived in Ocala, Florida, Washington, North Carolina, and Beacon.
Born, April 9, 1935 in Nyack, she was the daughter of the late Robert J. and Mary E. Lent Eigo. She was a graduate of Orangeburg High School.
In 1954 in St. Catharines Church in Orangeburg, NY, she married Alfred C. McNamee. Mr. McNamee predeceased her in 2009.
Min was an avid reader, and a Past-President of the Emblem Club of Pearl River Elks Club BPOE # 2041.
She was a communicant of the Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ocala, Florida.
Min was a waitress at the Breakneck Lodge in Cold Spring for many years until her retirement in 1989.
She is survived by her four daughters, Cheryl Gaylord, of Philmont, NY, Catherine Papo (Jackie) of Green Acres, FL, Marie Grant (Steve) of Pleasant Valley, and Susan Gardner (Kurt) of Salt Point; nine grandchildren, Jason Gaylord, Danielle Holloway (Anthony), Kimberly Gaylord, Amanda Gonzalez (Marc), Anthony Papo, Robert Kirzoncic Jr., Wendy Sanchez (Isaro), Thomas Kirzoncic (Nicole), and Dylan Gardner; eleven great-grandhildren, J.C., Scotty, Littlezachariah, Markus, Annalyce, Kyle, Damian, Amber, Angel, Amelia, and Oliver; and one great-great granddaughter, Meah; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son-in-law, Mark Gaylord; great-great-grandson, Lincoln Kirzoncic; two brother, Robert and John Eigo; and sister, Eva Brizzalara.
Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 PM, Tuesday, November 26th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
A Funeral Service will be at 11 AM, Wednesday, November 27th at the Funeral Home.
Burial will follow in the family plot at St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.
Ameliamary's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the , 5 Computer Drive West, Suite 100 Albany, NY 12205 ()
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019