Wappingers Falls - Americo A. Imperatori, 93, an area resident since 1940 and previously of Corona, Queens, died on February 20, 2019 at the NYS Veterans Home of Montrose.



Born on June 19, 1925 in Corona, Americo was the son of Augustino and Lidia (Moro) Imperatori. On June 29, 1950 in England, Americo married Jean Buckingham who predeceased him in 2004.



Americo proudly served our country in the US Army during World War II. He then served in the US Navy during the Korean War. A self-employed builder, he also worked for Hillis Park Corporation in Dutchess County. He loved traveling and held his private pilot's license. He was also a member of the Arlington American Legion and life member of the Italian Center.



Americo is survived by his children, Susan Fil and her husband William, and Louisa Imperatori and her fiancé Dave; his six grandchildren, Richard Imperatori and his fiancée Anna, Laura J. Fil, Cheryl Fil-Martin and her husband Colin, Pamela Fil, Audrey Imperatori, and Ashley Hamilton and her husband Clare; his two great grandchildren, Anthony Jay Fil and Joseph Americo Imperatori; and many family members in Italy and Argentina. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his son, Richard Americo Imperatori; and his sister, Mary V. Imperatori.



The family expresses their gratitude to both the Veterans Administration and the New York State Home for Veterans.



Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2-6pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The funeral service will be held on Monday at 10am at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, 342 South Avenue, Poughkeepsie.



Donations can be made to Hudson Valley Honor Flight at https://hvhonorflight.com/donate/.



Donations can be made to Hudson Valley Honor Flight at https://hvhonorflight.com/donate/.