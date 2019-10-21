|
Amos Berry
DOVER PLAINS - Amos Garold Berry died Friday, October 18, 2019, age 82, at Lutheran Care Center, Poughkeepsie NY under the care of Hudson Valley Hospice. He was born May 28, 1937 in Wheelock Vermont, the eldest of seven children born to Garold Alvah Berry and Dorothy Ruth Snelling, both of Sheffield VT. Amos completed elementary grades in Wheelock Village School and two years at Lyndon Institute. In 1952, Amos' family relocated to Greer School, Hope Farm NY where he graduated high school June 1955. He was baptized May 15, 1955 in the Episcopal faith at the Chapel of the Child, Greer School, Hope Farm NY. He was a faithful servant of the Zion Episcopal Church, Wappinger Falls NY.
Amos enlisted in the U.S. Air Force June 30, 1955, serving as Airman first-class for the 817th SAC, stationed at Thule Greenland. He was discharged from active duty Mar 12, 1959, receiving the good conduct medal. Amos was honorably discharged June 29, 1963 after four years of standby reserve duty.
Amos worked for Grand Way to 1968 and then Fargo Manufacturing in Poughkeepsie NY, retiring in 1998 receiving his "Old Timers" 30 year certificate. The company was bought by Hubbell, Incorporated.
Amos is survived by two brothers, Douglas Berry and wife Janet of Dover Plains, NY and Pastor Wayne Berry and wife Pastor Maryann Berry of Poughkeepsie NY; also two sisters, Elaine Vitalis and husband Nick of Hustonville, KY and Norma Williams and husband Sam of Bennington VT; also thirteen nieces and nephews; Pamela of Merrimack NH, Lucinda of Steelton PA, Margaret of LaGrangeville NY, Mark of Coxsackie NY, Tracy of Rochester NY, Robert of Millbrook NY, Joseph of Dover Plains NY, Maria and John of Poughkeepsie NY, Christina and Nick Jr of KY, Sam Jr and Daniel of Poughkeepsie NY; twenty five (25) grand nieces and nephews.
Amos was predeceased by his brother Burton Jul 22, 1962, his father Garold March 14, 1984, his mother Dorothy Jan 27, 2008, his brother Charles Nov 23, 2018.
Memorial donations may be sent to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie NY 12601.
A graveside service will take place Saturday, Oct 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Verbank Village Cemetery. Pastor Wayne Berry, brother of the deceased, of John 3:16 Christian Center, will officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, Millbrook. For condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019