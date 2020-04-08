|
|
Amy R. Elliott
Millbrook - Loving daughter, faithful sister, devoted aunt, niece and cousin, unconditional lifelong friend, caring colleague, dedicated employee, friendly neighbor...loved by many…deeply missed.
Born March 18, 1964 in Sharon, CT to the late George Perry Elliott and Janet Churchill Elliott, Amy grew up in Dover Plains, NY with her siblings Lillian, George and Emily and countless friends. Amy passed away peacefully at her home in Millbrook, NY on March 28, 2020.
Amy graduated from Dover High School in 1982 and went on to attend Krissler Business Institute. Over the years she worked at Progress News, Catskill Art Supplies and Taconic DDSO.
Those who knew Amy best will remember her fierce loyalty, generosity, protective, loving nature, integrity, and sense of humor. She was passionate about the Steelers, Harley-Davidson, Nascar and the music of her younger days with lyrics providing inspiration for many works of calligraphy. Amy loved her family, friends and cats Harley and Softtail.
Amy gave us countless, cherished memories: spending holidays together, going to concerts, enjoying the Rhode Island beaches, trips to Vermont and Arizona and many gatherings with family and friends.
Amy helped others anyway she could, never expecting favors in return. To honor Amy, look for daily opportunities to share a smile with someone, give selflessly to others and enjoy time with loved ones.
Visiting hours will be announced once scheduled. If you would like to be notified directly, please send your email address to [email protected]
Personal condolence can be shared at www.riverviewbyhalvey.com
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020