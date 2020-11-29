1/1
Andrea Defino
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrea's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrea Defino

Wappingers Falls - Andrea Defino, 54, an area resident for 10 years and formerly of Yonkers, died on November 27, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Born in Yonkers on August 9, 1966, Andrea was the daughter of the late Alexander and Ellen (Slovik) Votta. Andrea had been employed as a bookkeeper for Schall's Hardware in Yonkers, and as of more recently as a cashier at K-Mart and Staples in Wappingers Falls.

Andrea is survived by her sister, Suzanne Ehrichs and her husband Keith; her nieces and nephew, Jessica DiLiddo, Jonathon DiLiddo, April Ehrichs, Megan Le Doux, and Kaitlyn Ehrichs; her grand-nephews, Maddox and Liam Le Doux; and her beloved dog, Charlie.

Services will be private at this time. There will be a celebration of Andrea's life in the future.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund. Please visit Andrea's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved