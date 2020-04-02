Services
1940 - 2020
Beacon - Andrea Vasquez, a former longtime Beacon resident and currently of Newburgh, passed away on March 31, 2020 at St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital, Newburgh. She was 79 years old.

Andrea was born on October 17, 1940 in Puerto Rico the daughter of the late Higinio Vasquez and Evangelia Matos. She married Luis F. Cruz on July 6, 1961. Together they shared 50 years of marriage until his passing on December 21, 2011. Andrea was a faithful member of the Tabernacle of Christ Church in Beacon.

Andrea was the matriarch of her family. She was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother to her large family. She gave so much to her family. She also had a strong faith in God.

Andrea is survived by her children, Ricardo Cruz, Evelyn Cruz, Carmen Rodriguez, Iris Cruz, Juan Tomas Cruz and Juan Manuel Cruz; her grandchildren, Jose, Rose, Joshua, Reinaldo, Alfred, Freddy, Julio, Luis Manuel, Keyshla, Iris Jahaira, Edwin, Orlando and Suata; her many more grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; her siblings, Angela Vasquez, Marianna Vasquez and Santiago "Charlie" Vasquez; many nieces and nephews and extended family.

In addition to her beloved husband, Andrea was predeceased by her children, Luis Francisco Cruz and Margarita Cruz; her grandchildren, Andrea Oquendo, Joseph Pantojas and Pedro Pacheco.

Funeral services will be private. A graveside service will be held at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.

To send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
