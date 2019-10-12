|
Andrew Black
MILLBROOK - Andrew J Black passed away peacefully at the age of 70 on August 27, 2019 in London, England. He grew up in Lake Success, New York, the son of Andrew Black and Virginia Bilous Black and beloved nephew of Stephanie Bilous.
He graduated with academic honors from Friends Academy, Locust Valley, New York in 1967 and Brown University in 1971. Shortly after graduation from Brown, Andy joined the Bilous family real estate business in Queens, New York where he remained until his retirement in 2002. For three decades, this brilliant man, with a photographic memory, managed a very large real estate business, without ever touching a computer. He moved to Millbrook, New York in 1980, where he has been an active participant in a community that he loved. Every fall, Andy particularly loved the wine pairing outdoor grand event at the Millbrook winery.
Andy made annual pilgrimages to Pennsylvania to play "War Games" which went on for days, and were a great joy to Andy, who was an absolute authority on all of military history. Andy could also recite verbatim the lines from any character in any movie he had ever seen. Andy seldom lost a game of Trivia. He also had the uncanny ability to ensure that birthday cards and anniversary cards arrived on the exact day of the remembered event!
In retirement, he enjoyed his golden retriever, Pellie, and cat, Puss, sailing, visiting friends, traveling the world, and going to dinner and the theater with his friend, Susan Battista. Andy traveled to Belize many years, to England many years, and enjoyed cruises on many occasions. Andy also went to Manhattan a couple of times each year to the theater and two art auctions. Andy enjoyed his mostly solitary life, and would not have changed much of it, other than to have had the company of his beloved mother, Virginia, for more years than he did.
Andy will be remembered by us all as "one of a kind", a brilliant, erudite and colorful raconteur and connoisseur of the good life. He will be dearly missed by his many friends.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, Millbrook.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019