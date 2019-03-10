Andrew Ferraro



Beacon - Andrew Ferraro, a 16 year local area resident, died on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at New York Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt Manor. He was 81.



Andrew was born and raised in the Bronx and had also resided in Westchester County for many years.



Son of the late Guytanno and Giovannia (DiNitto) Ferraro, he was born on March 30, 1937. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and was proud of his service. He often reminisced with family and friends about his time stationed in Europe and being part of the effort to rebuild Germany.



Andrew was a Financial Advisor, having owned and operated Drew Planners, a finance firm in White Plains. After selling his business, he continued to work from home up until his illness. He loved sailing and was a longtime active member of the Chelsea Yacht Club, where he was Past President and helped with the organization's marketing and advertising. He'll be remembered as "everyone's First Mate". In addition to his passion for sailing, he was also a wine connoisseur and frequently hosted wine tasting gatherings at home.



On October 18, 1997, he married Sandra Novitsky Ferraro at the First Reformed Church of Fishkill. She predeceased him on January 9, 2016.



Survivors include his daughter, Sheryl Migliozzi of Mamaroneck; his daughter, Denise Cadigan of Rye; his son, Drew Ferraro & his wife Diane of Poughkeepsie; his grandchildren, Joseph Micliozzi, Liam Cadigan, Johnathan Ferraro, and Chrystal Smith & her husband Sean; his great-grandchildren, Aidan, Mason, Olivia, and Talan; his sister, Louise Harty of Peekskill; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.



In addition to his wife and parents, Andrew was predeceased by his brothers, Carmon Ferraro and Vinnie Ferraro; as well as his son-in-law, Richard Cadigan.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23rd at 1pm at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 ( ).



Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 10, 2019