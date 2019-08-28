Services
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 229-2624
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sweet's Funeral Home
Rte. 9
Hyde Park, NY
Andrew Imperati


1936 - 2019
Andrew Imperati

Hyde Park - Andrew Imperati, 83, a lifelong Hyde Park resident, died on Monday, August 26, 2019, at home after a long, courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease.

Born February 9, 1936 in Poughkeepsie, he was the son of the late Sabato and Maria Caruso Imperati. Andy was a 1955 graduate of F.D. Roosevelt High School in Hyde Park, and proudly served in the United States Army.

He was a communicant of St. Peter's Parish in Hyde Park.

Never afraid of an honest day's work, Andy owned Imperial Drywall and ran the family farm, Andee Farms, for fifty years before retiring.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing; and was a life-member of the Dutchess County Sportsmen's Association.

Community service was important to Andy. He was a former Dutchess County Legislator, and former chairman of the Hyde Park Republican Committee.

A former director of the Dutchess County Agricultural Society, he was responsible for the Dutchess County Youth Livestock Auction (now known as the Dutchess County 4H Livestock Sale). He was also a leader of multiple 4H Clubs.

On August 18, 1962, he married the former Dianne C. Smith. His wife of fifty-seven years survives at home.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Andy K. Imperati and wife, Vicki, and Ken Imperati and wife, Becky, all of Hyde Park; grandson, Daniel Imperati, of Denver, Colorado; sister, Carmella Melito, and husband, Joe, of Ft. Pierce, Florida; brother, Bruno Imperati and wife, Marie, of Poughkeepsie; and several nieces and nephews.

The Imperati family would like to thank Hudson Valley Hospice for their care during Andy's final days.

Calling hours will be from 2 to 6 PM, Saturday, August 31st, at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.

Funeral services and burial in the family plot in St. Peter's Cemetery will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Andy's family respectfully requests memorial donations to , Grand Central Station, PO Box 4777, NY, NY 10163-4777 (), or, the Dutchess County Agricultural Society Scholarship Fund, PO Box 389, Rhinebeck, NY 12572. (www.dutchessfair.com)

To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 28, 2019
